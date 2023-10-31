Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Elections Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Telangana Elections 2023: What Do the Result of Past Two Assembly Polls Say

Telangana Elections 2023: What Do the Result of Past Two Assembly Polls Say

Here’s a look back at the interesting insights from past results of Telangana Assembly elections.
The Quint Lab
Elections
Published:

Telangana Elections 2023: What Do the Result of Past Two Assembly Polls Say

|

(Photo: The Quint Lab)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Telangana Elections 2023: What Do the Result of Past Two Assembly Polls Say</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Telangana's political turf seems very saturated with a bunch of big parties trying put dent into what has been a formidable ground of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi).

With a bunch of interactives, we try to understand the trend of past Assembly election results of Telangana, which is undergoing only its third polls after becoming a new state in 2014.
Also ReadTelugu Desam Party Bows Out of Telangana Race: Will Jana Sena Benefit?

How Telangana Assembly Looked From 2014 to 2018

In the interactive below, click on a particular year to view what the Assembly looked like post the Telangana election in that year.

And tap on the seats to view each party's tally in that particular election.

Remember that the second Assembly polls in Telangana were scheduled for 2019 but the house was dissolved nine months early and Telangana went for an early elections which were held in 2018.

(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)

Also ReadData: 23% of MLAs in Rajasthan and 61% in Telangana Have Criminal Backgrounds

Which Party Held the Edge in Which Election

Here's an interactive graph that takes a closer look at how the biggest parties in Telangana fared in comparison to each other over the years.

(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)

  • BRS: K Chandrashekhar Rao's BRS has clearly maintained its domination in both the Assembly elections.

  • Congress: Congress has managed to be a distant runner-up.

  • TDP: Being the third-largest party with 15 seats in 2014, TDP's tally fell remarkably to just 2 seats in 2018.

  • Others: AIMIM is the only other significant party winning 7 seats in both the elections. The BJP had contested in 118 seats in 2018 but could only win one seat, a drop of four seats from its 2014 tally.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Also ReadTelangana Elections: Is BJP Working Towards a Hung Assembly?

Change in Vote Share % of Telangana Assembly

Check out how the vote share percentages of the BRS, Congress, and Others have changed in Telangana Assembly elections over the years.

(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)

As it appears in the interactive, interestingly enough, from 2014 to 2018, BRS clinched the vote share of TDP, while other parties' vote share didn't see any drastic change.
Also ReadTelangana Polls: Is Congress Playing It Safe With Reddy Dominance in Tickets?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT