Telangana Elections 2023: What Do the Result of Past Two Assembly Polls Say
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Telangana's political turf seems very saturated with a bunch of big parties trying put dent into what has been a formidable ground of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi).
In the interactive below, click on a particular year to view what the Assembly looked like post the Telangana election in that year.
And tap on the seats to view each party's tally in that particular election.
Remember that the second Assembly polls in Telangana were scheduled for 2019 but the house was dissolved nine months early and Telangana went for an early elections which were held in 2018.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
Here's an interactive graph that takes a closer look at how the biggest parties in Telangana fared in comparison to each other over the years.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
BRS: K Chandrashekhar Rao's BRS has clearly maintained its domination in both the Assembly elections.
Congress: Congress has managed to be a distant runner-up.
TDP: Being the third-largest party with 15 seats in 2014, TDP's tally fell remarkably to just 2 seats in 2018.
Others: AIMIM is the only other significant party winning 7 seats in both the elections. The BJP had contested in 118 seats in 2018 but could only win one seat, a drop of four seats from its 2014 tally.
Check out how the vote share percentages of the BRS, Congress, and Others have changed in Telangana Assembly elections over the years.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
