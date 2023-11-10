KCR Vs Eatala: What Colour Will Gajwel Paint Itself in 2023 Telangana Elections?

What does Gajwel have that the rest of the state of Telangana doesn't? Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is its elected member of the state Assembly – and this constituency neither makes light of this privilege nor makes any attempt to play it down.

More than a furlong before the municipality board announces the limits of this town, glistening roads – smooth as marble – welcome us to this VIP constituency. The arterial roads are four-laned; the median has tall shrubs whose branches are evenly trimmed and trunks colour-coordinated.

Bright boards herald the way to the maternity hospital and the town's police headquarters. English replaces Telugu on most sign boards and business establishments, and almost every private bank has a prominent branch office on the main streets.