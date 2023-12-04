Telangana Election: 6 Reasons Behind Congress' Thumping Victory Over BRS and BJP

The anti-incumbency coupled with voter fatigue suffered by ruling Bharata Rastra Samithi (BRS), and a series of self-defeating strategic maneuvers by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), combined with carefully crafted electoral strategy by the Congress, catapulted the latter to power in Telangana at a time when the party suffered humiliating defeats north of the Vindhyas.

The south of Vindhyas continues to stand by the Congress once again testifying the historical trend. When the Indira Gandhi-led Congress was decimated in north India in the 1977 post-emergency election, the Telugu people firmly stood by the Congress.

The MPs of the then-united Andhra Pradesh were instrumental in heralding the Congress-led UPA regime at the Centre, both in 2004 and 2009. Close on the heels of a popular mandate in Karnataka, the Congress made a spectacular comeback in Telangana, though the grand old party still remains politically anaemic in Andhra Pradesh.