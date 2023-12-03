Who Is Congressman Revanth Reddy, the New Chief Minister of Telangana?

The Congress defeating K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana is historic in more ways than one – and the man who is largely being credited for the win, who was the face of the party's campaign, is someone who was nowhere near the Congress until six years ago.

And now, he is headed to become the second chief minister of the youngest state in the country.

The AICC on Tuesday, 5 December, named Anumula Revanth Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president, as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in Telangana. He will take oath as chief minister of the state on Thursday, 7 December.