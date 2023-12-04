Telangana Results: How Did BRS Leaders Who Switched to Congress Fare in Polls?

The Telangana Assembly election results dealt an unprecedented blow to K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Sunday, 3 December. The Congress, which the party had discarded as a distant foe until recently, sprang a surprise to bag 65 seats in the 119-seat Assembly, reducing BRS' tally to 39.

But the signs of a Congress resurgence had been there for a while. One of the first signs was the resignation of several BRS MLAs who joined the Congress party.

Most of these leaders were upset that KCR refused to give them BRS tickets – and the Congress, incidentally, gave a good chunk of its tickets to them.

How did some of these leaders fare in the elections?