TCS Nashik and the Making of a Communal Scare Story on Prime-Time TV

To give an added dimension to the TCS case, the electronic media sought out politicians known for hate speech such as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Navneet Rana and minister Nitesh Rane. Rane coined the phrase "corporate jihad"—the term was validated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and is now the latest in a long list of "jihads’’ invoked by TV channels to demonise Muslims.

The coverage of this case reminds one of the frenzy with which the Hadiya case was covered in 2018. That case too, arose out of the pet bogey of Hindutva organisations, a scenario which is also an average Hindu’s worst nightmare: a daughter converting to Islam and marrying a Muslim. The Kerala High Court’s annulment of the marriage, and the Supreme Court’s directive to the NIA to investigate it, fuelled the frenzy.

TV channels went to town depicting Kerala as the epicentre of a sinister conversion racket which had the tacit backing of the CPIM government. Visuals showed a veiled face with blood streaming down from the bindi, and shadowy skull cap-wearing men with their arms around Hindu women.