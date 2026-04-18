Nashik Case: 'There Was No POSH Complaint, Probe Initiated,' Says TCS

Multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against employees of Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) Nashik unit, alleging sexual harassment, coercion, and religious pressure. Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and made several arrests. Nida Khan, named in one FIR, is currently absconding. TCS has denied receiving any internal complaints and has initiated an internal probe with external oversight. The case has prompted legal, corporate, and law enforcement actions.
According to Hindustan Times, police intensified their search for Nida Khan, deploying three teams after her phone and those of her relatives were found switched off. Her family maintains she is in Mumbai and not evading authorities, while police continue technical and field operations to trace her whereabouts.
As reported by The Hindu, Nida Khan is seeking anticipatory bail on the grounds of pregnancy. Police questioned her husband, who provided an address that was found locked upon investigation. Authorities stated that Khan’s absence raises questions, and efforts to locate her are ongoing.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the Nashik Police added charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to the primary FIR, as the complainant belongs to the SC community. The FIRs detail allegations of sexual harassment, religious intimidation, and workplace misconduct, with some complainants stating they attempted to report issues internally before approaching police.
“We have engaged the services of expert teams from Deloitte and a prominent law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to the internal investigation,” said TCS CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan, as cited in official statements.
Company statements clarified that TCS had not received any complaints through its internal ethics or Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) channels regarding the alleged incidents. TCS reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for misconduct and announced the formation of an oversight panel, engaging external experts for the internal probe.
Police have registered nine FIRs between 2022 and 2026, naming multiple accused, including Nida Khan, who is alleged to have demeaned a Hindu deity and participated in offensive discussions. Further details confirmed that TCS’s internal investigation is led by COO Aarthi Subramanian, with oversight by independent director Keki Mistry, and supported by Deloitte and Trilegal.
Key accused include Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, and Raza Memon, with allegations ranging from sexual harassment to religious coercion. Statements from TCS reiterated that Nida Khan was a process associate, not an HR manager or team leader, countering some media reports about her role.
“Our unit in Nashik continues to operate and serve our clients. Reports in the press about the unit being shut down are absolutely untrue,” TCS stated in its official communication.
Police investigations have included digital and financial evidence collection, witness statements, and examination of internal complaint mechanisms. Recent developments saw two accused remanded in police custody, while Nida Khan’s anticipatory bail application is pending. The company has suspended individuals named in the case and urged employees to report concerns through official channels.
Legal experts cited in coverage revealed that courts require strong medical proof for bail on pregnancy grounds. The SIT continues to coordinate with central agencies to investigate possible wider links, as stated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
“Help is also being sought from central agencies, where necessary, to get to the root of the case. TCS has taken serious cognisance and strongly condemned the incident. They are cooperating and taking necessary measures,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Internal reviews and external oversight remain ongoing as investigations continue. TCS has reiterated its commitment to employee safety and institutional conduct, while law enforcement pursues all leads in the case.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.