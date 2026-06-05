Why the BJP Tried So Hard to Keep Annamalai

For a party that claims to be the largest in the world and which dominates India like a colossus, the scenes that unfolded this week were most unusual. The sight of party president Nitin Nabin and Home Minister Amit Shah spending hours trying to pacify a man who is yet to win an election but was threatening to leave the party raised eyebrows across the political spectrum.

Kuppuswamy Annamalai, the IPS-officer-turned-politician who was the state chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu for three years, was miffed with the BJP high command and wanted to quit and set up his own political party.

In normal circumstances, the BJP would not have bothered. But with Tamil Nadu and Kerala being the last frontiers of sorts for the BJP—and with Annamalai having given them a brief glimpse of hope of a breakthrough in Tamil Nadu—the party was not keen to let him go.