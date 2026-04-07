BJP Cornered by AIADMK-Led Alliance? What Annamalai’s Absence Really Tells Us

The first possible explanation is that Annamalai opted out. He had himself said last month, with carefully chosen restraint, “In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they asked me to contest. Now, nobody has asked me to contest. I did not seek an opportunity.”

Then, he skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s airport reception in Coimbatore on 29 March, a pointed act of public disengagement that could hardly have been accidental. Sources close to him confirmed he was “extremely upset” with the seat allocation.

The second explanation is that the high command kept him out. “This is a decision from the high command,” said Nainar Nagendran, the current party chief in the state.

The third, and structurally the most consequential, is that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami engineered the situation through the seat-sharing matrix itself.