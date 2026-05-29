Supreme Court’s Sedition Clarification Solves One Problem, Creates Another

Last week, the Supreme Court issued an order clarifying the limits of its effective stay on Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (the erstwhile provision on sedition).

The court said that where an accused charged under the provision consents to continuation of proceedings, courts may proceed notwithstanding the general stay currently operating on proceedings involving Section 124A. The clarification arose in a petition filed by an accused whose appeal challenging his conviction has remained pending because one of the charges against him involves sedition.

At one level, this is understandable and perhaps even necessary. The Supreme Court’s 2022 order staying proceedings under Section 124A did not fully account for the practical consequences that indefinite suspension of proceedings could produce for accused persons themselves, as highlighted in this case.