Supreme Court Clears SIR, Calls It a Step Towards Free and Fair Elections

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The Supreme Court of India on 27 May 2026 upheld the constitutional validity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, ruled that the SIR process is consistent with the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and is intended to ensure the accuracy and reliability of electoral rolls, thereby securing free and fair elections. The Court clarified that the ECI’s authority to delete or decline enrolment does not equate to a declaration of non-citizenship, but is a legal electoral decision.
According to The Indian Express, the Supreme Court emphasised that the SIR process does not conflict with statutory provisions and is designed to uphold the constitutional mandate of free and fair elections.
The Court stated, “Where the material furnished by an individual does not inspire confidence or give rise to doubt, the Commission is within its authority to decline enrolment or to initiate action for deletion, strictly in accordance with law.”
As reported by Live Law, the Court held that the ECI’s power to conduct SIR is derived from Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 21(3) of the Representation of the People Act. The judgment clarified that the SIR does not supplant the Act or the Rules but operates within their framework, and the process is not invalidated merely because it differs from ordinary revision procedures.
Highlights from the verdict included the Court’s assertion that free and fair elections depend on the integrity and accuracy of electoral rolls. The Court found that the SIR was initiated for a legitimate constitutional purpose, with adequate safeguards such as notice, hearing, objections, and appeals to balance electoral integrity and inclusion.
The bench further clarified that the ECI can examine citizenship for the limited purpose of determining eligibility for inclusion in the electoral roll, but such examination does not amount to a final declaration on citizenship status as detailed in the judgment.
The Court stated, “The consequence of such a citizenship determination is correspondingly limited. It affects the individual’s entitlement to be included in the electoral rolls and thereby the right to participate in the electoral process. It does not, however, operate to divest the individual of claims to citizenship, nor does it foreclose adjudication of that question by the competent authority under the Citizenship Act.”
“The process, as it ultimately unfolded, provided multiple avenues for participation, correction, and redress,” the Court observed, highlighting the procedural safeguards in place.
Judicial analysis confirmed that the SIR exercise was not ultra vires, as it fulfilled the proportionality requirement and was not manifestly excessive. The measures adopted by the ECI were found to be constitutionally grounded and aimed at restoring the accuracy of electoral rolls.
The Court directed that individuals whose names were deleted on citizenship grounds must have their cases referred to the competent authority within four weeks, with the process to be concluded before the next election cycle as per the ruling. If the competent authority determines that such individuals are citizens, their names must be restored to the electoral rolls.
Procedural fairness was a key consideration, with the Court noting that the SIR process preserved the safeguards of notice and hearing, and that the documentation regime for voter identification was based on intelligible criteria as coverage revealed. The inclusion of Aadhaar as an additional identity document was also mandated during the hearings to enhance inclusivity.
“The expansion of the list, as compared to earlier exercises, also demonstrates an attempt to widen the range of acceptable proofs rather than to restrict it,” the Court stated regarding the documentation framework.
Petitions challenging the SIR had argued that the ECI lacked the power to determine citizenship and that the process risked disenfranchising eligible voters, particularly during adverse conditions such as floods in Bihar as subsequent reporting indicated. The Court, however, found that the ECI’s actions were within statutory limits and that affected individuals retained the right to appeal deletions.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.