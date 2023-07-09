Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"The proposed FYUP is designed to overcome the limitation of the existing three-year undergraduate programme by introducing an additional year of training. It also has the laudable objective of exposing undergraduates to other areas of knowledge in addition to the core subject of specialisation in these four years. But this creates a trap because the additional year of training in the new programme does not necessarily reflect greater coverage of courses in the core subject area. As a matter of fact, a quick look at the course requirements of the existing three-year honours programme in comparison with the proposed FYUP reveals that the core subject carries 108 out of 148 credits in the former case while it carries only 80 out of 160 credits in the latter. This means that the training in the core subject is actually getting squeezed in the proposed FYUP. Hence, it is difficult to visualise how it can effectively compensate for the academic value-addition of the skipped master’s degree."

Amit S Ray and V Upadhyay, in The Telegraph