Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Speaking about the recent vandalism of churches and Chrismas-related paraphernalia by right-wing groups in recent days, Tavleen Singh highlights the "damage" being done to the fabric of Indian society.
"It was a deep hatred, or perhaps a deep inferiority complex, that inspired young men and women from the Sangh Parivar to attack Christians as they celebrated their most important festival," Singh writes in her weekly column for The Indian Express.
She further says that while Parliamentary democracy can certainly be revived in the future, it will be much harder to revive India's pluralism.
In an article for The Telegraph, Rudra Chatterjee traces the history of tea: from a once obscure shrub growing wild in the Himalayan foothills of Yunnan to its position now, when enough of it is produced for "each person on the planet to drink a cup a day".
At the root of the popularity of tea, he says, is that it is the world's most affordable caffeine delivery system: "Over centuries, people have sought a gentle way to stay alert, focused and socially connected through long hours of activity".
However, speaking about the many challenges the tea industry faces today, Chatterjee writes:
"From aviation and e-commerce, to digital payments and food delivery, duopolies have become the hidden architecture of India’s modern economy," writes Manish Tewari in an opinion piece for Deccan Chronicle.
Tewari argues that the rise of duopolies affects millions of consumers who now face fewer choices, rising prices, and dwindling accountability. He takes the recent example of the IndiGo Airlines catastrophe, saying that it illustrates how excessive market power can turn dominance into impunity.
"With IndiGo controlling about 65 per cent of India’s domestic aviation market, and Air India capturing most of the rest, no other carrier had enough capacity to absorb the shock," Tewari writes, adding:
In an opinion piece for The New Indian Express, Prabhu Chawla argues that the multi-starrer film Dhurandhar didn't just break records, it set the "emotional tone" of the nation.
In the film's triumph, Chawla says, lay the signal that the nationalist mood of India had moved from politics to popular imagination, that cinema audiences had begun dictating the nation’s emotional narrative rather than following it.
In an article for Hindustan Times, Kabir Taneja says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first full-fledged visit to Jordan this month came at a pivotal time not only in West Asia’s own regional geopolitics, but the "unravelling of the global security order as well".
Taneja says that cooperation between India and Jordan is pivotal when it comes to tackling terrorism as both West Asia and India have suffered terror strikes over the past few years.
"While the US remains committed to targeted counter-terror operations in West Asia, regional powers will have to fill the gaps in regional security architectures," he says, adding:
"At the heart of the turmoil, Bangladesh is facing a collapse of trust: between citizens and the state, between rival political camps, and increasingly, between Dhaka and New Delhi," writes Surinder Singh Oberoi in an article for Greater Kashmir.
Oberoi says that the interim administration of Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate whose moral standing once inspired confidence, now looks stretched and unsure in the face of growing unrest.
Speaking about India's role as an "elder brother" in the region, Oberoi says that New Delhi mustn't only raise concerns about minorities, but also prevent Dhaka from falling into a morass of uncertainty
Pavan K Varma, in an article for Hindustan Times, speaks about the former greatness of Nalanda University, and asks the question:
Varma says that perhaps the reason for this is that the ecosystem of support that sustained such an extraordinary institution has died.
"Nalanda did not flourish in a vacuum; it flourished because the Indian polity and society recognised knowledge as worthy of sustained patronage," he says, adding:
As political parties spar over the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G RAM G Act) replacing the 2005 Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Ajit Ranade traces the history of job guatantee schemes in India.
He writes in an article for The Indian Express that long before the language of “rights”, “safety nets” or “social protection” entered policy discourse, Indian rulers confronted a stark and recurring reality: droughts meant destitution and unrest.
"A response to this challenge was the use of public works as famine relief — not charity, but work that preserved dignity while sustaining livelihoods," Ranade says, adding:
In an article for Deccan Chronicle, Devi Kar says that that memorising isn't at all a bad thing, if the purpose and application are sensible and meaningful. In other words, she says, a child should not have to memorise anything the meaning of which he/she is unable to grasp.
Kar says that when one tries to educate children, they need to be sensitive about the different ways in which they are likely to contribute to society.
"In general, we shouldn’t try to artificially expedite their natural rate of maturation," she writes.