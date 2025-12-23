Javed Akhtar vs Mufti Shamail Nadwi: Who Won the Debate on 'Does God Exist'?

The debate on the existence of God between poet Javed Akhtar and Islamic scholar Mufti Shamail Nadwi has received over 10 million views on the YouTube channels of Lallantop and Mufti Shamail Nadwi combined and it continues to dominate discussions among certain sections of social media.

So who won this debate - Javed Akhtar or Mufti Shamail Nadwi?

I had the opportunity to watch the debate live on 20 December at the Constitution Club in Delhi. But since I have a clear position on the existence of God, it wouldn't be fair to give my opinion on who "won".

Instead, this article will make two arguments.

First, the question of "who won" is itself wrong, and the binary being created between the two speakers is false.

Second, the real political significance of the debate actually lies elsewhere.