India’s AI Push Is Quietly Draining Its Energy, Resources, and Space

India is aiming to become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI). From semiconductor design partnerships to the rapid expansion of data centres, the country is building infrastructure that will power its digital future and promote AI sovereignty as a national priority.

A NITI Aayog report estimates that AI could add between 500 and 600 billion dollars to India’s GDP by 2035.

India is on the threshold of a new AI-led industrial era shaped by chips, servers, and data flows. However, the physical systems that enable AI also impose significant pressures on energy, water, land, and waste management systems.