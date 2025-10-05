Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his weekly column for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram expresses his views on the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts.

He says that despite billions of dollars of arms and military equipment supplied by Western countries to Ukraine, Kyiv seems to be fighting a losing war. "Ukraine is on the right side of morality and legality in this war, but is helpless because of a vacillating US and an impotent UN."

On the other hand, he says that while Israel was justified to retaliate against Hamas' 7 October 2023 strike, its retaliation is "totally disproportionate and prolonged" and its objective "illegal and unacceptable".