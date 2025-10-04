Is Centrist Thought Re-emerging in Intensely, Insanely Polarised America?

It was end-September and my third trip to the world’s newest country founded on the 20th of January 2025, less than nine months back. This new country is called Donald Trump’s America, DTA, built on the ruins of a 249-year-old grand republic, the United States of America, USA.

While the USA was a constitutional republic, DTA is a “Divine Democracy” whose people and institutions of governance have ordained The Divinity to be Chief Commander of an Authoritarian State. The Divinity - unquestioned, unchallenged, and elected for life - is the Right Reverend Donald J Trump.

I first visited this new country in February 2025. The Divinity had barely settled in, unpacking a torrent of executive orders, from cryptos to forceful water jets in bathrooms. His anger was directed almost solely at pro-Palestine immigrant students. I next visited in May 2025. By then, The Divinity was embroiled in internecine tariff battles. He was busy threatening all and sundry to end wars and not topple the dollar.