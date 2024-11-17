Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"Many foreign relations analysts remain wary of China and wish to block Chinese investment. A wind of change started blowing after the Economic Survey this year pointed to India’s huge trade deficit with China, and argued that rather than import components from China’s green industries, India should encourage Chinese companies to manufacture those components in India itself. This suggestion has been lauded by many economists. Yet resistance to Chinese investment remains strong. Some analysts argue that if Chinese companies make electric vehicles and solar panels in India, these can be used to spy on India."

Swaminathan S Anklesaria Aiyar for The Times of India