Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Coomi Kapoor, in an article for The Indian Express, sheds light on who may finally be chosen to replace JP Nadda as the next Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president.

She says that the likely contenders in the race are Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupendra Yadav – who are both "prominent OBC faces". Others whose names are being floated, such as Vinod Tawde and Devendra Fadnavis, are seen to have "handicaps", she argues.