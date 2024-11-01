Remembering Justice KS Puttaswamy: The Man Who Fought For Our Privacy

Further, it was held that the State is duty-bound to protect the privacy of an individual and directed the Central government to establish a robust regime to ensure the protection of this right, i.e., all restraints on privacy must be lawful and reasonable. The decisions of MP Sharma and Kharak Singh were overruled.

Justice DY Chandrachud (the present Chief Justice of India), in his opinion in KS Puttaswamy (Retd) v Union of India, held that privacy must be held to be an intrinsic element of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 and as a constitutional value which is embodied in the fundamental freedoms embedded in Part III of the Constitution.

Like the right to life and liberty, privacy is not absolute. The limitations which operate on the right to life and personal liberty would operate on the right to privacy. Any curtailment or deprivation of that right would have to take place under a regime of law and the procedure established by law must be fair, just and reasonable. The law which provides for the curtailment of this right must also be subject to constitutional safeguards.