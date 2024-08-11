Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

advertisement
In his column for The New Indian Express, political economy analyst Shankkar Aiyar contrasts the recent turmoil in Bangladesh and the UK, highlighting how both countries, despite their different backgrounds, are facing significant social unrest fueled by economic hardship. Bangladesh, once celebrated as a success story, is now plagued by corruption, inequality, and political instability, leading to violent protests and a tarnished reputation.
Meanwhile, the UK, an advanced economy, is experiencing its most significant law and order crisis in years, with violent protests driven by economic despair and amplified by social media. Aiyar underscores how global factors like inflation, unemployment, and the disruptive potential of technology are exacerbating misery and inequality, leading to widespread social unrest and political challenges in both nations.
This Hindustan Times article by former diplomat TCA Raghavan remembers the Quit India Movement, which was launched on 8 August 1942. Raghavan highlights the movement's importance due to the spontaneous public mobilization, severe government crackdown, and the high level of violence that accompanied it. The article also explores the geopolitical context, including the impact of Japanese military successes on European imperialism, and the internal dynamics within the Indian National Congress during this period.
Raghavan talks about internal debates within the Congress, contrasting moderate and radical views on how to approach the struggle, and underscores the movement's role in shaping the path to India's eventual independence and Partition in 1947.
In his column for Deccan Chronicle, Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari discusses the complex legal and ethical issues surrounding the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of Hamas, which was described by the international media as a 'targeted killing.' Tewari examines the legality of such actions under international law, highlighting the lack of a universally accepted definition of targeted killings and the conflicting legal frameworks involved.
The article reviews historical precedents, the application of international humanitarian law, and the implications for state sovereignty and human rights. It also considers the evolving international jurisprudence on targeted killings and the challenges in balancing state security with the protection of fundamental human rights.
In his weekly column for Hindustan Times, journalist Karan Thapar narrates the story of his sister Kiran, who narrowly avoided being scammed by imposters posing as engineers from Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).
On 3 August 2024, three men came to her home, claiming they needed to replace a gas pipe due to it being outdated. Although Kiran took precautions by asking for their identity cards, photographing them, and contacting IGL for verification, the men managed to replace the pipe before she realized they were frauds. Fortunately, Kiran's actions, including keeping her staff present and contacting IGL, led to the discovery that the pipe was fake and improperly installed, which could have led to a gas leak.
In her weekly column for The Indian Express, senior journalist Tavleen Singh reflects on the political upheaval in Bangladesh, focusing on Sheikh Hasina's fall from power and its implications for India's democracy. She critiques Hasina for disregarding democratic norms, drawing parallels to India's current political climate under Narendra Modi.
The piece argues that Modi's government has similarly suppressed dissent and labeled critics as traitors, mirroring authoritarian tendencies seen in other regimes. Singh warns against the erosion of democratic principles in India and highlights the need for India to uphold its democratic values amid growing autocratic practices.
In her piece for The Times of India, actress Twinkle Khanna humorously reflects on human relationships and marriage, drawing parallels with the animal kingdom observed during a safari in Tanzania. Khanna describes witnessing elephants' mating rituals and other animals' social behaviors, using these observations to explore the dynamics of marriage and relationships.
Through comparisons with animals like hyenas, baboons, and hippos, 'Mrs Funnybones' highlights strategies for managing marital challenges, emphasizing communication, cooperation, and humor.
In his weekly column, for The New Indian Express, the newspaper's Editorial Director, Prabhu Chawla explores the political transformation of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, highlighting her alignment with the BJP and her role as a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It portrays Kangana as a polarizing figure who uses her social media presence and public statements to attack opponents, both in Bollywood and in politics.
Despite being an outsider in both arenas, she has positioned herself as a significant political voice, often stirring controversy with her outspoken and often provocative remarks. Chawla contrasts her approach to politics with that of other actors-turned-politicians, suggesting that Kangana is crafting a unique and assertive identity in the political landscape, though cautioning that her reliance on rhetoric over substance may be risky in the long run.
In her piece for Deccan Chronicle, senior journalist Ranjona Banerji explores the theme of sportsmanship, focusing on the dual nature of winning and losing in sports and how these concepts extend beyond mere results. It uses the example of boxer Muhammad Ali to illustrate the idea of standing up for one's beliefs, even at great personal cost.
Banerji then shifts to the story of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who, despite facing significant challenges and injustices in her sport and personal life, continued to fight for justice and excel in her field. Vinesh's struggle against sexual harassment and her subsequent disqualification from the Paris Olympics highlight the harsh realities of sports and the personal victories that go beyond official accolades.
In his column for The Economic Times, journalist and satirist Jug Suraiya humorously discusses the potential consequences of the sudden ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, suggesting that foreign interference might be at play. He highlights how such political turmoil could disrupt the supply of hilsa fish, a cherished delicacy in Bengal, leading to significant local frustration. The piece draws a parallel to historical resource conflicts and playfully examines the cultural and culinary importance of hilsa in Bengal, concluding with a witty remark about how the region might react to any loss of its beloved fish.
