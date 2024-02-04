Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"A key benefit of opening local bond markets to foreign investors emphasised by the mainstream, relates to the so-called “original sin” problem – that is, the inability of emerging economies to borrow internationally in their own currencies. Unlike local currency debt, external debt denominated in reserve currencies exposes debtors to the exchange rate risk. In times of sharp currency declines, this exposure could result in widespread private insolvencies and large public deficits – as seen in various instances of crisis in Asia, Latin America and elsewhere."

Yilmaz Akyüz and T Sabri Öncü, for The Hindu