Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"Oppenheimer knew of Nehru’s reputation as a postcolonial statesman who was publicly aghast at the human toll of atomic weapons. They had even met the previous year, when Nehru visited Princeton University, and was a lunch guest (along with Albert Einstein) of Oppenheimer. Nehru responded to Pandit’s letter saying that the Indian government didn’t propose to take any step regarding thorium. Pointedly concealing the identity of their informant, he continued: “I do not know if it will be possible for you to arrange a casual meeting with the person who sent you the message…so that you may have a personal talk.” Ambassador Pandit’s papers don’t reveal more."

Nikhil Menon, for The Times of India