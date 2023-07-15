Independence, Religious Non-Interference: Keys to Implementing UCC in India

India’s celebrated "Unity in diversity” may be in peril once again. The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has announced its intention to pass a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the upcoming session of the Parliament which would establish for all Indians– regardless of their ethnicity or religion– a single set of regulations for personal matters including marriage, divorce, succession and inheritance.

The Modi government argues that a UCC is desirable for the nation’s unity, uniformity of laws, people’s equality, and women’s rights. However, the Opposition fears their majoritarian intent.

India’s leading Muslim bodies, for example, have declared that a UCC is "against the Constitution, freedom, and diversity." 1. The tribal groups in Jharkhand fear that it would dilute their customary laws. 2. Even Hindu outfits, such as the Shiv Sena and AIADMK, have stood in opposition, arguing that a UCC would limit religious freedoms and polarise the country.