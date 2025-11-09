Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

This wasn’t a mere ballot-box triumph. It was a brutal exorcism of Donald Trump’s personalised politics, his toxic brew of division, and his so-called ‘Trumpian economics’. Ironically, in this very city, where extreme terrorists brought down the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001, killing nearly 3,000 Americans and others in an act of unimaginable horror, voters have chosen to repose unyielding faith in multiculturalism. As the confetti fell and the crowds roared, one truth crystallised. America’s flirtation with autocratic individualism is unravelling, and Trump’s plummeting acceptance is the harbinger of his inevitable fall.

Prabhu Chawla, for The New Indian Express