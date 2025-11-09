Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

advertisement
Writing about Zohran Mamdani’s New York City mayoral election campaign for The Telegraph, historian Mukul Kesavan highlights how principled and inclusive politics can resonate deeply with the electorate, even against entrenched power structures. Against Andrew Cuomo’s anti-Muslim bigotry and financial backing from Zionist-aligned billionaires like Bill Ackman and Michael Bloomberg, Mamdani emerged triumphant owing to his commitment to pluralism, a manifesto for the working people, and his connection with diverse communities.
At a time when Liberal Centrists lack firm principles beyond the criticism of Donald Trump, Mamdani’s public criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza became pivotal in his victory. This underscores how political movements rooted in courage and principle can translate into electoral success.
Writing on the same topic for The New Indian Express, Prabhu Chawla analyses how Zohran Mamdani’s victory represented a seismic repudiation of ‘Trumpism,’ that is, exclusionary and divisive politics. The triumph of Mamdani, son of an Indian Hindu mother and an Ugandan Muslim father, illustrates the outright rejection of autocratic individualism by America’s cosmopolitan urban electorate.
The outcome of the New York City mayoral election also signals a broader Democratic resurgence, which, if harnessed strategically, could reshape national politics by weakening Donald Trump’s agenda and influencing midterm elections, while also diminishing Trump’s leverage in international trade and diplomatic negotiations.
In the backdrop of the recent embrace between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in his piece for The Indian Express, argues that India is far from joining the league of the true superpowers, despite being called so by the supporters of the BJP government.
Chidambaram contends that global engagement with India rests on its population, market potential and regional stability, and not on its global might, with the USA and China commanding much greater GDPs, and nations like Russia and Israel having much higher per-capita incomes. He urges India’s foreign policy strategists to go back to the drawing board, and on this occasion, exercise humility and realism.
In contrast to Chidambaram’s perspective, Seshadri Chari believes the ‘G-2’ branding is largely superficial, with both Donald Trump and Xi Jinping viewing it with scepticism. For Deccan Herald, he mentions how a similar narrative was constructed during Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, although the Russia-Ukraine conflict remained unresolved.
Chari feels the situation presents India with both a challenge and an opportunity, wherein it must try to deftly navigate the delicate balance between the US and China, whilst strengthening its manufacturing, defence and economic capabilities to reduce asymmetry with both superpowers.
Writing for Deccan Herald, Mohamed Zeeshan elaborates on how Donald Trump’s recent visa changes — easing rules and paperwork for low-skilled agricultural workers and imposing a hefty $100,000 fee on high-skilled H-1B foreign workers — are a significant departure from the traditional US policy of attracting high-skilled talent.
Zeeshan argues that the policy will have profound implications for the US, with nations such as Canada, New Zealand and China introducing visas to lure technology graduates, intensifying global competition for skilled labour. America’s longstanding advantage as the hub of innovation could, hence, face an unprecedented challenge.
Amid the backdrop of Bihar elections featuring candidates with serious criminal charges, such as Ritlal Yadav and Anant Singh, former diplomat Pavan K Varma writes on the pervasive criminalisation of Indian politics for Deccan Chronicle. The marriage of muscle and mandate continues because weak institutions allow criminals with money and influence to seek political legitimacy, and parties prioritise electoral winnability over ethics.
Proposing reforms, Varma advocates for the disqualification of candidates with serious charges and the refusal to nominate candidates with criminal records. Yet, he acknowledges that systemic change can never come from political parties, but from the voters, if only they resolutely reject the ‘Bahubali’ netas while casting their votes.
In her piece for The Indian Express, columnist Tavleen Singh dissects Rahul Gandhi’s dramatic “H Bomb” — claiming a Brazilian model’s photo had appeared on multiple Haryana voter IDs — as evidence of the collusion between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI). Yet, she criticises the Congress for echoing the claim in Bihar, as if in preparation for the admission of defeat.
With the BJP leaders making incendiary comments, branding Muslim voters as ‘termites’ and ‘illegal immigrants,’ Singh faults Gandhi’s Congress for not upholding secular principles by condemning such remarks. Moreover, she encourages India’s political leaders to take a leaf out of Zohran Mamdani’s issue-based campaign playbook.
In yet another perspective on Zohran Mamdani’s victory, Paromita Vohra draws a compelling parallel with India’s women’s cricket team winning the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup in her piece for Mid-Day. Both Mamdani and India’s female cricketers have captivated the audience and captured public imagination beyond the traditional fan bases through charm, personality and relatability.
Mamdani’s humour and playfulness mirror Jemimah Rodrigues’ infectious smile and joyous dance moves, with their collective victories trumping the domineering, conceited ethos that otherwise commands contemporary culture. Their triumphs prove that victory can be life-affirming, and it does not have to come at the expense of others.
In a humorous column for Hindustan Times, tech entrepreneur Abhishek Asthana portrays the Indian wedding season as a vibrant kaleidoscope of culture and chaos. From astrologer-chosen ‘auspicious’ dates to judgmental guests, Indian weddings are both societal obligations and logistical nightmares.
Yet, the real charm of Indian weddings lies not in pomp and spectacle, but in their human experience — the ever-curious relatives scrutinising salaries, the subtle hierarchy of professions, and the mirthful gratification from food. Indian weddings, hence, serve as a cherished cornerstone of the nation’s cultural tapestry.