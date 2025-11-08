SC Draws a Line: Police Must Give Written Grounds, Not Just Mouth Them

In Prabir Purkayastha vs State (NCT of Delhi), the following year, the Court went even further by invalidating the arrest altogether due to the absence of written grounds. What was once regarded as a procedural nicety had now become a constitutional requirement.

The pivotal decision was in Vihaan Kumar vs State of Haryana in 2025. Justice Abhay S Oka, writing for the Court, reaffirmed that written grounds must be provided to the accused. However, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, in a compelling concurring opinion, went further. He contended that Article 22 and Section 50A of the CrPC should be read together to require that relatives or friends are also given written grounds of arrest. Without this, he cautioned, the purpose of notifying them would be reduced to a mere formality.

Most importantly, in Mihir Rajesh Shah, the Supreme Court held that Article 22(1) does not create any exceptions based on the nature of the offence. Therefore, the requirement to furnish written grounds applies equally to arrests under the BNS (formerly IPC), and not merely to arrests under special statutes like PMLA or UAPA.

The Court characterises the Article 22(1) obligation as a “mandatory, unexceptional duty” imposed on the State in every arrest scenario. What began as a concurring opinion is now crystallising into a principle of consensus.