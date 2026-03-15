Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

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In his weekly column for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram explores the devastating humanitarian and geopolitical consequences of the United States of America and Israel’s war on Iran. He questions the legitimacy of Donald Trump unilaterally determining whether Iran should possess nuclear weapons, particularly in the absence of verification or adjudication by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The war has sparked a global economic and political fallout, which includes, but is not restricted to, soaring oil prices and disrupted trade relations. Lamenting India’s partisan stance, Chidambaram opines that this recent episode has all but exposed the futility and moral cost of a war, as the principles of international law and order continue to erode.
Columnist Jamelle Bouie argues that Donald Trump’s decision to wage a war against Iran is bereft of strategic logic, if not entirely devoid of it. In his piece for The New York Times, he contends that the Trump’s administration is characterised by a White House environment of subservience, where he is surrounded by loyalists who shield dissenting views.
Citing a theory of political scientist Richard Neustadt, Bouie argues good governance needs informed leadership — a quality that is absent in Trump’s presidency. As a result, the American president is currently driven by impulse and personal ego as opposed to strategy, leaving the world to bear the unpredictable consequences of his actions.
Invoking the symbolism of the ‘Ides of March’ from William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, Gopalkrishna Gandhi draws a parallel between the ongoing conflict involving the US–Israel alliance and Iran and the ancient rivalry between Rome and Persia in his column for The Telegraph. He suggests that imperial ambitions have a way of returning in new guises across history.
The former governor of West Bengal warns that the escalating tensions could result in a widening global crisis, as the ‘Ides of March’ is not merely a superstition, but a timeless caution about the destructive impulses of power. Modern leaders, he suggests, must recognise the perils of war before it spirals into a catastrophe of global proportions.
In his column for The New York Times, Nicholas Kristof argues that the USA and Israel’s war on Iran has eroded the global norms that were created in the aftermath of World War II, particularly the principles enshrined in the Geneva Conventions. The author invokes a thought experiment, wherein he says that if Iran had attacked the US from Mexico, America would strongly condemn such action, highlighting their moral double standards.
Beyond the humanitarian and infrastructural devastation, Kristof contends the greatest casualty of the conflict will be the erosion of a prolonged and sustained effort to seek restraint on the brutality of wars. Donald Trump, he argues, has not only aggravated global instability, but has also emboldened hardline forces within Iran.
Columnist Tavleen Singh rebukes India’s left and liberal intelligentsia for their criticism of the Indian government amid the ongoing conflict between the USA-Israel alliance and Iran. In her piece for The Indian Express, she draws on her personal experience during the Emergency under Indira Gandhi, where the Indian leftists supported authoritarian measures, while they have also expressed admiration for figures such as Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin despite their well-documented records of repression.
While India’s left has opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance on the conflict, Singh opines that a neutral strategy is prudent, as it helps India safeguard national interests, while avoiding alignment with rivals such as China. She suggests the disapproval from the left stems from an entrenched anti-American sentiment, and not from a balanced assessment of the global situation.
In his column for The New Indian Express, war journalist Shyam Bhatia recounts the striking irony behind the current missile capabilities of Iran. During the 1970s, Iran, then under the reign of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, secretly collaborated with Israel on a mission to develop missiles, known as Project Flower, which was backed by Iranian funding and Israeli technological knowledge.
While the Iranian Revolution saw the two nations end their alliance and becoming adversaries, the legacy of the collaboration continues to echo in today’s conflict. Iran’s missile arsenal, shaped in part by that earlier collaboration, now stands poised against Israel itself, alongside the United States.
In his column for Deccan Chronicle, former diplomat Pavan K Varma contends the US has repeatedly ignored historical lessons by assuming states can be reshaped through external intervention. To establish his theory, Varma invokes the example of the United States’ support of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi despite mounting internal discontentment in Iran, which eventually paved way for the Iranian Revolution.
The author opines that the USA’s persistent intervention reveals a deeper strategic flaw in American thinking: the belief that military power can be universally imposed to engineer political outcomes. By pursuing a regime change, Donald Trump has undermined the very global order he claims to defend.
Exploring another bizarre facet of Donald Trump’s unprecedented style of governance, Michael Scherer and Ashley Parker, in their piece for The Atlantic, describe how the personal contact number of the US president has now become an unlikely currency in Washington. Journalists, lobbyists and other influential figures now increasingly seek to bypass traditional channels and reach the president directly.
The authors inform that Trump frequently answers the calls directly, as he relishes the freewheeling engagement with press. However, this also marks the erosion of official presidential communication, which has deepened the confusion and unpredictability that have come to define the Trump administration.
Reflecting on the geopolitical ironies in his column for Deccan Herald, former civil servant Gurucharan Gollerkeri highlights that modern conflicts, such as the one between the US-Israel alliance and Iran, are wrapped in the language of peace, even as they reproduce the enduring logic of power politics.
The author argues that the ongoing conflict has all but ensured a dissolution of a decades-long rules-based order, established after 1945. As powerful states like the US increasingly act beyond the constraints of international law and restraint mechanisms like the UN appear ineffectual, weaker states are left with no other choice but to seek protection under the patronage of stronger states.