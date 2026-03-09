As VK Saxena Moves to Ladakh, Questions Grow Over Autonomy & Delhi’s Intentions

Ladakh, also known as “Moonland of India", is at the trijunction of India, China, and Central Asia, nestled between the barren Karakoram and Himalayan ranges. Literally translating into “La” (Mountain Pass) and “Dakh” (Region), it is also called the “Land of High Passes”.

Historically, it has been highly contested, strategic, and sensitive, owing to tense borders with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with areas like Aksai Chin, Xinjiang, and Tibet. Meanwhile, it is also contiguous with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) with theatres like Gilgit-Baltistan along the Kargil sector, and with the northern tip with the highest battlefield in the world ie, Siachen Glacier.