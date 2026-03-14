Kumbh Star Monalisa’s Flight to Kerala Shows Where Interfaith Couples Find Space

On most mornings in Thiruvananthapuram, Palayam Junction slowly fills with the sounds of the city waking up. The call to prayer rises from the Palayam Juma Masjid. A few steps away, bells ring inside St Joseph’s Metropolitan Cathedral. Just across the road, devotees walk into the Sree Maha Ganapathy Temple with flowers and coconuts in hand.

All three stand within metres of one another. The mosque, the church and the temple share the same stretch of road in the heart of Kerala’s capital. For people who live here, this arrangement rarely feels remarkable. It is simply how the city has always been.

For many visitors, however, Palayam is a quiet lesson in coexistence. It was into this city that Monalisa Bhosle arrived yesterday.

Until recently, she was unknown outside her town in Madhya Pradesh. That changed during the Maha Kumbh Mela when short videos of her selling rudraksha beads began circulating online. Within days she became an unlikely internet personality. Social media users dubbed her the “kumbh mela girl”, and for a brief moment, she became part of the endless stream of viral stories that dominate the internet.