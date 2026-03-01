Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

advertisement
In his Times of India column, Harsh Pant argues that the coordinated US and Israeli military strikes on Iran mark a decisive escalation in regional dynamics, crossing a strategic “Rubicon” that diplomacy had been straining to address. Pant characterises the operations — including Israel’s offensive and the US’s backing — as political acts designed to degrade Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure while signalling deterrence in a deeply polarized geopolitical landscape.
In his column for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram argues that US President Donald Trump’s erratic tariff policies have plunged global trade into uncertainty.
After the US Supreme Court struck down his “reciprocal” tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, Trump swiftly reimposed similar duties using other trade laws. For India, tariffs remain steep — 15 per cent on most goods and 50 per cent on steel, aluminium, semiconductors and select auto components — affecting exports and delaying trade negotiations.
In the Hindustan Times opinion “Why a social media ban makes sense”, Namita Bhandare argues that social media has profound negative effects on users’ ability to focus, real-world connection, and especially young people’s mental health, who are more prone to peer pressure, addiction and online abuse.
She cites global research and expert warnings that platforms contribute to harms like cyberbullying, misogyny and body-image issues.
While acknowledging that bans have limitations — including enforcement challenges and the need for broader education on consent and respectful behaviour — Bhandare supports a ban for minors because it could make parenting easier and reduce social media’s pervasive harms, stressing that parents, schools and governments must work together.
In The Telegraph, Rudra Chatterjee reflects on how India has transformed from a modest economy at independence to the world’s fourth-largest, driven by structural reforms and millions choosing productivity over despair. But in a shifting global order marked by great-power rivalries and weakened rules-based trade, economic strength now underpins sovereignty.
Senior journalist Shyamlal Yadav, in his article for The Indian Express, recounts the 1970 controversy sparked by Australian journalist Neville Maxwell’s book India’s China War.
The book, Yadav says, questioned the Nehru government’s handling of the 1962 war and quoted from the classified Henderson Brooks Report, an internal Army review never made public. MPs demanded to know how Maxwell accessed the report, prompting heated debates, a privilege motion, and a CBI probe into a possible leak under the Official Secrets Act. The inquiry’s outcome was never disclosed, and the report remains classified, periodically resurfacing in political debates over transparency and accountability.
In her Deccan Chronicle opinion, Anita Katyal writes that with the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, the Indian National Congress faces internal challenges to maintain its strength above the 25-seat threshold needed to retain the Leader of Opposition post currently held by Mallikarjun Kharge.
In the New Indian Express opinion piece “Five structural shifts in new AI order,” Debjani Ghosh outlines major global changes driven by artificial intelligence. She explains that AI is transforming labour markets and economic structures, creating productivity gains while disrupting jobs. Technological leadership and data supremacy are becoming central to geopolitical power, intensifying competition among nations. Traditional economic assets are being replaced by data and algorithms as drivers of growth.
Ghosh also highlights governance challenges, noting that regulations lag behind rapid innovation, raising concerns about ethics, privacy and accountability. She argues that to benefit from this AI-driven era, countries must adapt policies, invest in skills and foster innovation to remain competitive and resilient in the evolving global landscape.
In “Imran in my bubble”, Rinku Ghosh reflects nostalgically on Imran Khan’s enduring charisma, separating the cricketer-icon from the controversial politician. While acknowledging that the law must judge his alleged transgressions, she recalls how Khan transcended Indo-Pak hostilities in the 1980s to become a cross-border heartthrob.
Through memories of his iconic 1987 Cinthol advertisement and a teenage attempt to glimpse him at Kolkata’s Oberoi Grand, Ghosh captures the feverish admiration he inspired among young women. For her, Khan symbolised confidence and the legitimacy of the female gaze — a dazzling, almost mythic figure preserved in a shimmering “soap bubble” of youthful awe.
Gautam Bhatia, in his column for the Times of India, argues that colonial-era designer Sir Edwin Lutyens’ architectural contributions to Delhi should be viewed for their artistic and historical merit rather than through contemporary political debates over colonial legacies.
Bhatia acknowledges the controversy around removing Lutyens’ statue but highlights the enduring importance of his monumental structures like the Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate in shaping the capital’s identity.