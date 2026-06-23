How an Allahabad HC Order Could Change How Police Use Preventive Detention

In 2024, 283 persons were detained, a number that surged to 1,321 in 2025, and 721 persons were detained up to June 2026, with detention periods extending up to 20 days or more. The Bench noted that this pattern demonstrated a clear misuse of the law.

In its judgment, the Court drew a parallel to its earlier decision in Chander Pal Singh and another vs State of UP, where it had already laid down detailed directions to prevent such illegal confinement and had set a compensation rate of Rs 25,000 per day for unlawful detention.

In concluding the judgment, the High Court reiterated its earlier directions from the Chander Pal Singh case, aiming to standardise the procedure for preventive detention across the state. The Court directed that any person detained preventively must be released upon execution of a personal bond (signature bond without monetary deposit) not exceeding Rs 20,000, unless the Magistrate provides specific written reasons for an increase.

It also mandated that if a person refuses to sign the bond, their refusal must be recorded via written and audio-visual means, and they must be produced before the Magistrate on a date they choose to enable them to furnish the bond.

The directive in Mansoor Ahmad @ Lallu vs State of UP is a resounding assertion that the Indian judiciary will not tolerate the subversion of liberty. By compensating the victim and penalising the erring officer, the Bench has ensured that the remedy is not merely declaratory but also remedial and punitive.

The judgment underscores the sacred duty of the state to protect the liberty of its citizens and serves as a beacon for the protection of constitutional rights against arbitrary state action. It is a clear call to the police administration to reform its practices and exercise its newly granted powers with the utmost responsibility and adherence to the rule of law.