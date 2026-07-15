The Limits of Hunger Strikes in Modi's India

Why is Sonam Wangchuk wasting his time and physical energy? If he thinks that the Modi government will accede to his demand and that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will resign, then he is definitely living in a fool's paradise. He is not only going to disappoint himself, his supporters and well-wishers, but also those who question his integrity and commitment to the nation.

Wangchuk’s presence at Jantar Mantar has definitely given the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) agitation for the minister's removal a moral aura. CJP, which suddenly drew the nation's attention, garnered more than 2 crore supporters on its satirical Instagram page. This page was created by US-based Abhijit Dipke in response to the Chief Justice of India calling unemployed youths of the country 'cockroaches' and 'parasites'.

Undoubtedly, it was a disgraceful comment. Though, as an afterthought, the Chief Justice did try to take back the words, it was too late. His comment outraged the nation's conscience. People were aghast, perplexed, disgusted, and heartbroken. The CJP was a paper rebellion of insulted souls who had not only been denied jobs but also been ridiculed by the highest seat of justice.