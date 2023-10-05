How Did the Flash Floods Unfold in Sikkim? ISRO's Satellite Images Explain

Massive flash floods hit the northeastern state of Sikkim on Wednesday, 5 October, causing massive destruction with at least 14 people declared dead, and over 100 missing. Several reports state the floods unfolded after a cloud burst over the South Lhonak Lake in northern Sikkim.
(Photo: X/@iambhutia)
Devastating flash floods hit the northeastern state of Sikkim on Wednesday, 5 October, with at least 14 people dead and over 100 more missing.
But what exactly triggered the floods? The National Remote Sensing Centre, a unit of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), conducted a satellite-based study on the 'Outburst of the South Lhonak Lake' in Sikkim.
Here's what the ISRO study reveals.
These satellite images depict the South Lhonak Lake area to be around 162.7 Hectares on 17 September, and 167.4 Hectares approximately, at 6 pm on 28 September.
It also shows the lake area at around 60.3 Hectares approximately, at 6 am on 4 October.
The country's space agency added that it will continue monitoring the lake by further using satellite data.
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also provided a brief explanation: "In the early hours of Wednesday, there was a sudden surge in water flow in the Teesta river, which washed away several bridges, parts of NH-10, the Chungthang Dam and has impacted several small villages, towns and infrastructure projects in the upper reaches of the river valley."
"The primary reason for sudden surge appears to be a likely combination of excess rainfall and the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) event at the South Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim," it added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)