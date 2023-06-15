Serious Concerns About Live-Streaming Court Proceedings That Deserve Attention

“There is a thin line that separates laughter and pain, comedy and tragedy, humor and hurt,” said Erma Bombeck, an American humorist. Measuring against this it seems that some recent events that transpired in our Constitutional Courts have breached this “thin line.”

Two events to highlight this point: One happened in 2021, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning 5G technologies by Bollywood actor Ms Juhi Chawla. Slapped with a fine of 20 lakhs for filing a frivolous PIL, the Delhi High Court came down heavily on the chorus of noisy fans of Ms Chawla who in the opinion of the court caused disruption by some not-so-melodious singing. The Court also noted the flippancy in sharing the link of the Court proceeding on social media. (Adding to the flames, her fans just made it even worse with their uncalled-live performance.) The present grim and humorless time can surely draw laughter from these gaffes. But on careful scrutiny, one finds the setting of a larger stage of tragicomedy that involves the functioning of our Constitutional Courts—the Supreme Court and the High Courts.