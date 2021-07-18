Livestreaming of Court Proceedings Crucial for Dissemination of Info: CJI Ramana

"Truth be told, even after 74 years of Independence, multiple incorrect notions still prevail in the minds of the public regarding the justice delivery system," he added.



"It is high time for de-mystifying the justice delivery system in the country and furthering access through open courts. Access to justice will become a true reality when litigants and interested parties get to witness, understand and comprehend justice dispensation firsthand," Ramana said.



He cited that at times, live streaming of proceedings may become a double-edged sword. Judges might feel the pressure of public scrutiny, which may ultimately result in a stressful environment that may not be conducive to justice dispensation.



"A judge must remember that even if justice commands standing up against the popular perception, he must do so out of his commitment to the oath he took under the Constitution. A judge cannot be swayed by popular opinion," Ramana said.



He further said that the formalisation of live streaming of court proceedings is the best cure for the aforesaid malady.