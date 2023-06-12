Blow to Riders and Aggregators as Supreme Court Revives Bike-Taxi Ban in Delhi

On Monday, 12 June, the Supreme Court put a stay on Delhi High Court's order dated 26 May that had allowed bike-taxis to operate in Delhi until the final policy has been announced.

This essentially means that bike-taxis won't be able to ply in the national capital until the Delhi government comes up with a policy on the same.

The Supreme Court was hearing two petitions by the Delhi government challenging the High Court order that no coercive action should be taken against the bike-taxi aggregators until the final policy was notified.