Blow to Riders and Aggregators as Supreme Court Revives Bike-Taxi Ban in Delhi

On 20 February, the transport department of the Delhi government had declared that app-based aggregators that are running personal bikes as taxis, in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, will have to stop the service.
(Photo: The Quint/Namita Chauhan)
On Monday, 12 June, the Supreme Court put a stay on Delhi High Court's order dated 26 May that had allowed bike-taxis to operate in Delhi until the final policy has been announced.
This essentially means that bike-taxis won't be able to ply in the national capital until the Delhi government comes up with a policy on the same.
The Supreme Court was hearing two petitions by the Delhi government challenging the High Court order that no coercive action should be taken against the bike-taxi aggregators until the final policy was notified.
The Supreme court observed that since the Delhi government is in the process of formulating a policy for granting licenses, a complete stay by the High Court on the notification that prohibited it, was unwarranted.
The government said that the final policy would be officially announced by the end of July. The Quint has reached out to aggregator companies for their official comments. This story will be updated soon with their responses.
On 20 February, the transport department of the Delhi government had declared that app-based aggregators that are running personal bikes as taxis, in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, will have to stop the service.
The Quint had earlier reported on how the ban meant a host of problems for the drivers whose livelihood depended on the job. The riders faced a financial crunch even as the and the fear of getting caught and challaned by the police loomed.
(With inputs from The Indian Express, Bar&Bench)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)