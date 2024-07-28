Securing Mongla Port is Huge Win for India-Bangladesh Ties. Can We Sustain Them?

India’s relations with Bangladesh, a nation rocked by student protests at the moment, appear to be improving. New Delhi recently gained the right to manage a terminal at Mongla Port, in addition to similar rights that India enjoys for the Chabahar Port in Iran and the Sittwe Port in Myanmar. The Mongla port will be managed by Indian Port Global Limited (IPGL) — a major win for Indian diplomacy vis-à-vis Chinese inroads in Bangladesh and the region.

India-Bangladesh relations have had momentum for quite some time now. Dhaka recently announced that while China was keen to undertake the 1-billion-dollar Teesta River Project, it preferred India.