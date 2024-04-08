Sanjay Singh's Bail is a Major Boost for AAP Both Strategically and Morally

The BJP finds itself at a crossroads, necessitating a fresh strategy against the AAP. The BJP’s understanding of Indian politics, primarily based on its perception of the Congress party and other regional parties, is challenged by the unique political entity that AAP represents. The ‘one size fits all’ strategy may no longer be effective.

The BJP’s attempts to destabilise AAP, particularly in Delhi, have proven to be futile. Despite the arrests of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and other top leaders, AAP’s organisational structure remains robust. This resilience underscores the need for the BJP to rethink its approach.

Moreover, these developments have inadvertently fueled a sympathy factor within the Delhi electorate for Kejriwal and AAP. If Kejriwal and Sisodia secure bail with no money recovery, the BJP’s narrative against AAP will be significantly weakened.