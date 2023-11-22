Altman Returns: Pied Piper of Silicon Valley Shows New Rules for New Economy

"My assets walk out at 5 pm."

This used to be a popular line among managers in Bengaluru's IT services industry a couple of decades ago, when many were still trying to make sense of what listed companies like Infosys and Wipro do to boost profits and keep shareholders happy in the game called 'outsourcing of software development.'

The simple fact is that even if computers, office buildings, and telecom connectivity matter a lot, in the final analysis, companies that are part of what is called the new knowledge economy, especially listed ones, have to think beyond what is popularly called capitalism, a system in which the dog called capital wags the tail called labour.

"Knowledge-ism" sounds weird but may well be an accurate description.