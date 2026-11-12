Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks: India's Diplomatic Access Isn't the Same as Leverage

After a two-day session, the trilateral Russia-Ukraine-US talks concluded in Abu Dhabi on 11 November that saw no breakthroughs.

This is the first such meeting since February when the earlier diplomatic process stalled following the outbreak of the Iran war. The American side is represented by President Donald Trump's two principal negotiators—Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The talks were aimed not merely at securing a ceasefire, but at addressing the larger questions of post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, and the future of European security. However, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a major prisoner exchange and work out their numbers.

Just a day before the talks, on 9 November, Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on the forthcoming discussions and developments in the conflict. Modi reiterated India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy—and expressed its readiness to contribute to peaceful efforts. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.