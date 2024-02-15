'Violates Constitution': Supreme Court Strikes Down Electoral Bonds Scheme

In a big blow to the Centre, the Supreme Court on Thursday, 15 February, said that anonymous electoral bonds are violative of Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution.

A five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, had reserved its verdict in the case in November 2023.

Argument of the petitioners: The petitioners had argued that the scheme was obtrusive of a citizens' right to know where political parties get their funding, which constitutes a fundamental right as per Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. The petitioners include the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Congress' Jaya Thakur and NGO Association for Democratic Reforms

What the Centre said: Arguing on behalf of the Centre, Attorney General R Venkataramani had said that Article 19(1)(a) does not guarantee an absolute right to information regarding political parties' sources of funding.