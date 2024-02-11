BJP Got About Rs 1,300 Crore Through Electoral Bonds in 2022-2023: Audit Report

The party's total income in 2022-23 stood at Rs 2,360.8 crore, up from Rs 1,917 crore in the financial year 2021-22.

The Congress, on the other hand, earned Rs 171 crore from electoral bonds, which was down from Rs 236 crore in 2021-22.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), a recognised state party, had earned Rs 3.2 crore through electoral bonds in 2021-22. In 2022-23, it received no contributions from these bonds.

The Telegu Desam Party (TDP), which is another state recognised party, earned Rs 34 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23 which was up 10 times from the previous fiscal.

The BJP also earned Rs 237 crore from interests in the last fiscal, up from Rs 135 crore in 2021-22.

Out of its total expenditure on 'election and general propaganda', the saffron party paid Rs 78.2 crore for the use of aircraft and helicopters, which is down from Rs 117.4 crore in 2021-22.

The BJP also paid Rs 76.5 crore as financial assistance to candidates, down from Rs 146.4 crore in 2021-22. The party has shown this assistance under the head 'total payments'.

