RSS and Civil Servants: In Governance, Unlike Politics, Neutrality matters

This is exactly what a 1966 Home Ministry circular said — because the activities of RSS and the Jamaat-e-Islami are political in nature, government servants would be “liable to disciplinary action” if they associated with either of them.

Now, some argue that the RSS is not a political party. And they are right, it is not a political party. It does not contest elections. But that too, does not matter. Here's why.

Right since 1949, when then Home Minister Sardar Patel framed the rules for India’s civil servants, which were formalised as the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules of 1964, and the All India Services (Conduct) Rules of 1968, all central government employees, including IAS, IPS, and Indian Forest Service officers, could not be a member of “any political party or any organisation which takes part in politics”. Nor can they “take part in, subscribe in aid of, or assist in any other manner, any political movement or activity.”