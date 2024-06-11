'Manipur Waiting for Peace,' Says RSS Chief in First Remarks After Elections

Tejashwi Yadav reacted to Bhagwat's statement regarding Manipur, saying the RSS Sarsanghchalak's remarks have come "late."

“PM has always been silent, not just on Manipur, but also on farmers, wrestlers who were molested... He (Mohan Bhagwat) spoke but it's late,” the former Bihar deputy chief minister was quoted by PTI as saying.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also reacted to Bhagwat's statement, saying, “I do not expect Prime Minister Modi to pay any attention to the words of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Prime Minister Modi will avoid Manipur, misuse law enforcement agencies, and try to bend the Indian Constitution.”

You can follow The Quint's coverage of the Manipur violence here. Our documentary on how internally displaced Manipuris have been surviving in relief camps for more than a year is attached below.