Rishi Sunak’s ‘Maths Reforms’ Isn’t So Much About India As Political Engineering

According to a 2021-2022 government study on the percentage of pupils getting a grade 5 or above in Maths and English, the highest performers are Asians, among whom Indians are at 72.4%, followed by Bangladeshis at 60.6% and Pakistanis at 50.3%.

Maths literacy has been a matter of concern for both the Conservatives and Labour party for several years. It is not a new idea. In 2011, the then Prime Minister Tony Blair set up a task force to recommend a way forward for maths education in primary and secondary schools in the country. While Mr Sunak stressed, "One of the biggest changes in mindset we need in education today is to reimagine our approach to numeracy," the Opposition Labour said it would be "an empty pledge" if they could not recruit more maths teachers.

The current 'Maths to 18' policy is a watered-down version of what was planned during last summer’s Tory leadership election. While saying all students up to the age of 18 will study maths, it, in no way, entails studying A-level maths.

Maths is already a compulsory part of the curriculum for all pupils in England up to the age of 16, so what will the new policy entail? The Department of Education Hub states, “When pupils start secondary school, they are expected to have mastered the basics of the subject, ready to move on to tackling more complex problems as they start to prepare for GCSEs."

“To make sure young people have the core maths skills they need to succeed in life, pupils need to have a grade 4 or above in their maths GCSE by age 16, or continue to work towards that as part of their post-16 study.” So basically, it still remains the same, but a student gets a greater chance to improve the grades.