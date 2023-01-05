Why Does Rishi Sunak Want All UK Students Up To Age 18 To Study Maths?

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
All students across the United Kingdom (UK) will have to study mathematics up to the age of 18, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday, 4 January.
What exactly has Sunak said about the plan, and what is the rationale behind it?
In his first speech in 2023, Sunak explained why studying maths is important for all students, as it will help them with innumeracy and assist them as they take on jobs in modern working environments.
Reiterating his vision for the education sector, the Indian-origin prime minister said that with the right plan, there was no reason that the UK would not be able to rival the best education systems in the world.
According to a release from 10 Downing Street, around eight million adults in Britain have the numeracy skills of primary school children.
"Despite these poor standards, the UK remains one of the only countries in the world to not to require children to study some form of maths up to the age of 18," the release from Downing Street said.
This includes the majority of OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Finland, Japan, Norway, and the USA.
Further explaining the need for this plan, the government said that studying maths till the age of 18 will equip young people with the quantitative and statistical skills that they will need for current and future jobs.
"This includes having the right skills to feel confident with finances in later life, including finding the best mortgage deal or savings rate," the release asserted.
However, the government clarified that it does not envisage making maths A-Level compulsory for all 16-year-olds. While further details will be released in time, the government has been exploring existing avenues, such as Core Maths qualifications and T-Levels, among other options.
The government's announcement has been met with mixed reactions. While some have hailed the decision, supporting the view that enhanced maths skills will improve the employability of students when they graduate, others have cast aspersions on the practicality of Sunak's ambitious plans.
The Association of School and College Leaders said, for instance, that there is currently a "severe shortage of maths teachers" in UK schools, thus making the plan "currently unachievable", the BBC reported.
While the number of maths teachers in the country has risen by 9 percent from 2012, several shortages have been reported across England.
On the other hand, Peter Lampl, chairman of the Education Endowment Foundation, hailed Sunak's decision, saying that the focus should be on "giving young people the practical maths skills that they need in the workplace and in their everyday lives."
Several Labour Party members also criticised Sunak's decision, calling it an "empty pledge" and "unworkable" in the short-term.
Bridget Phillipson, the Labour Party's shadow education secretary, asked the prime minister to "show his working" on how his plan will be funded.
Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Munira Wilson labelled the plan "an admission of failure" from the PM on behalf of a Conservative government that has "neglected our children's education so badly."
Even a member of Sunak's own party cautioned that while the plan is ambitious, it will not work unless a proper approach is followed.
"It's great to hear the prime minister today committing to maths beyond 16, but if we don't get the right approach to stimulating and supporting children early on, they won't have the opportunities to thrive in the school system," Tory MP Robin Walker told the BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
(With inputs from BBC.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)