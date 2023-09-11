Rishi Sunak’s India Visit: Will Mixing Business With Spirituality Benefit UK PM?

India and the UK being the fifth and sixth biggest economies in the world, there were expectations that the meeting between the two leaders would take place at Modi’s grand residence and there would be some kind of a photo-op. The Guardian noted, “Instead of the glorious photo op that had been in prospect, the two leaders met in a soulless conference room in the concrete complex where India had been hosting the G20 conference. The prized trip to the Indian prime minister’s house, with all its rich splendour, was reserved for US president Joe Biden.”

There is little doubt that the trade deal will happen sooner or later and that the UK will be ‘India-inflected and India-influenced over the next decade’.

As Andrew Marr, political editor of New Statesman told Sky News: “With 1.4 billion population, if we do a great (trade) deal, which I think we will, which will mean more Indians coming here and more Indians being able to take their pension pots back. But..”, he cautioned, “the crucial point for everyone to remember is that this is not Congress India, this is BJP India. It may not even be called India for much longer. It may be Bharat, not India.”

One photo-op that did go viral in India was Sunak and Murthy’s visit to the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi. He said, “I am hugely proud of my Hindu roots and my connections to India ... being a proud Hindu means I will always have a connection to India and the people of India.”

Last month, Sunak attended Morari Bapu’s Ram Katha at the Cambridge University where he said, “I am here today not as a prime minister but as a Hindu. For me, faith is very personal. It guides me in every aspect of my life.”