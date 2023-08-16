'Not Here as PM But as Hindu': British PM Rishi Sunak at Morari Bapu’s Ram Katha

This was Bapu’s 921st recital, named ‘Manas Vishwavidyalay’, to introduce a Hindu programme at a British University.
(Photo: Twitter)
“I'm here today not as a Prime Minister but as a Hindu. For me, faith is very personal and guides me in every aspect of my life. For me, Lord Rama will always be an inspirational figure, to face life's challenges with courage, to govern with humility and to work selflessly,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who attended ‘Ram Katha’ by spiritual preacher Morari Bapu at Cambridge University campus on 15 August.
Sunak pointed to the golden image of Lord Hanuman that was in the background on the stage and said, “Just like Bapu has a Golden Hanuman in his background, I am proud that a Golden Ganesha sits gleefully on my desk at 10 Downing Street.”
A devout Hindu and the first Prime Minister of Britain having Indian descent, Rishi Sunak made a floral offering to Morali Bapu’s Vyas Peeth whilst also chanting “Jay Siya Ram”.
"Growing up, I have very fond memories of attending our local mandir in Southampton. My parents and family would organise havans, pujas, and aartis; afterwards, I would help serve lunch and prasad with my brother and sister and cousins,” said Sunak.
“Our values and what I see Bapu does each day of his life are the values of selfless service, devotion and keeping faith. But perhaps the greatest value is duty or sewa, as we know it. These Hindu values are very much shared British values,” he observed.
Bapu also noted that Rishi Sunak’s name comes from the revered sage “Rishi Shaunak”; this connection intertwined with the sage is very moving to all Indians.
In the morning before the Katha, Morari Bapu had uncovered the Indian Tricolour at Cambridge University, portraying the 76 years of Indian Independence as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav fanfare.
Sunak ended the ceremony by participating in an ‘aarti’, seeking endless strength from Lord Hanuman to shower blessings on the people of Britain.
