Photos: UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murthy at Delhi's Akshardham Temple
(Photo: PTI)
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy visited the Akshardham temple in New Delhi early morning on Sunday, 10 September, ahead of the final day of the G20 Summit.
Sunak's visit to Akshardham came two days after he landed in India and expressed his desire to visit a temple.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with wife Akshata Murthy visits the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy offer prayers at the Akshardham Temple, in New Delhi.
