Republic Day: Analysing the Colonial Continuity of the Indian Constitution

Republic Day marks the adoption of an extensively detailed constitution by a newly independent India. The question, or rather the polemics, of the Indian Constitution being an unwanted offspring of the British, that has sporadically emerged from the margins of political and legal lobbies, is increasingly gaining ground.

Over the years, the arguments used to substantiate this claim have significantly changed tone and tenor. Some of the most recent voices advocating for this change include Bibek Debroy who highlighted the need for Indian citizens to “embrace the idea of a new constitution” in light of the Indian economic growth story post the 2014 elections.

Notwithstanding the many adverse reactions to Debroy’s comments, the floodgates seemed to have been opened to a larger chunk of the legal and political community, now in congruence with the notion that the Indian constitution is, in fact, largely colonial.